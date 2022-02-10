Zimbabwe Keen to Further Strengthen its Bilateral Cooperation with Ethiopia

Addis Ababa February 10/2022/ENA/ Zimbabwe is keen to further strengthen its long-standing friendship and cooperation with Ethiopia, according to the country’s Ambassador.

Ethiopia recently hosted the 35th ordinary session of the African Union Assembly where Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa was among those who attended the summit.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Ethiopia, Taonga Mushayavanhu said Zimbabwe and Ethiopia have a long term relationship which date back to the time that Zimbabwe was fighting for its liberation.

He added that Ethiopia is a good partner of Zimbabwe in many areas and the two countries have been closely working on many issues on the international scene and enjoyed very close partnership.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has a very good impression about Ethiopia. There is vast improvements in Addis Ababa, vast transformation since the last time he was here two years ago, Taonga said.

“Zimbabwe and Ethiopia have a long term relationship which dates back to the time that Zimbabwe was fighting for its liberation. Ethiopia trained a lot of our guerilla to fight for liberation. Ethiopia trained our first pilot for our air force and also for our airlines. So, our relationship goes very far with Ethiopia” the ambassador stated.

Ambassador Taonga explained that the two countries are trying to improve their relationship in various areas as there are lots of opportunities where the two nations can cooperate including agriculture, tourism and mining sectors.

Ethiopian airlines is flying to Zimbabwe every day of the week which is also another instrument to strengthen the cooperation.

“Therefore, there is a lot of potential to boost our tourism and also a lot of potential in airlines, transportation, networks and cooperation in terms of the airline, our two national airlines, and cooperation also in the field of mining, training. So, there is a lot of potential for the two countries to cooperate and also to trade.” he said.

According to the ambassador, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe should increase their area of cooperation, especially in trade using Africa’s Continental Free Trade Area. “This is what we can do to enhance African development and agenda 2063.”

Regarding the discussion held between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the margins of AU Summit, the ambassador said the two sides agreed on the way to improve their areas of cooperation and promote peace and stability in Africa.

According to the ambassador, Zimbabwe is now member in the Peace and Security Council of Africa Union. Zimbabwe will play its part in promoting peace and security in Africa. “This is the only way we can realize development.”

Regarding current situation in Ethiopia, he said Zimbabwe’s stance is that it is up to Ethiopians to resolve their differences. There should not be any external interference in Ethiopia’s affairs.

“Ethiopia is a great country and mature country. Ethiopians are peace loving people generally, so Ethiopians will find a way to resolve their own issues. All we can do is brothers and sisters from Zimbabwe encourage Ethiopians to resolve their problems peacefully and we’re glad to see that Ethiopians are already doing that. And there should be no external interference in Ethiopia’s affairs.”