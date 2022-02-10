Ethiopia, Sudan Discuss on Ways to Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Addis Ababa February 10/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian Ambassador in Sudan, Yibeltal Aemero has discussed with acting Foreign Affairs Minister of Sudan, Ali Al-saddiq on ways to bolster the longstanding bilateral ties of the two countries.



During the occasion, Ambassador Yibeltal stressed the need for the two countries to closely work to address the differences being observed on issues of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and common borders with a view to enhancing the long standing bilateral relations.

Ambassador Yibeltal also requested the reopening of Metema-Galabat border for the movement of citizens, lifting of immigration fees recently announced by Immigration officials of Sudan on Ethiopians seeking to return home.

The acting Foreign Affairs Minister of Sudan for his part said that the relationship between Ethiopia and Sudan has a special place noting the need to further expedite the ongoing efforts to enhance the bilateral relations of the two countries.

He also pledged to work in order to open the Metema-Galabat border and address the issue of exit visa fees.

The two officials have agreed to further bolster bilateral ties, address the border and GERD issues, and work together on other strategic areas of the countries.