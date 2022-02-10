Nigeria’s Agriculture, Rural Dev’t Minister Commends Ethiopia for Encouraging Job in Agro-Processing Industry

February 10,2022 (ENA) Nigeria’s Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, Mahammad Mahmood Abubakar, said Ethiopia is making encouraging efforts in integrated agro-processing industry.

A Nigerian delegation led by the minister visited Yirgalem Integrated Agro-Industrial Park yesterday.

The 30-member Nigerian delegation traveled to visit the park located in Sidama Regional State with the view to drawing experience from Ethiopia in the development of the sector. Officials from other Africa countries have also been paying similar visit to industrial parks in Ethiopia.

During the visit, Abubakar said the efforts being exerted by Ethiopia to transform its economy from an agricultural-led to an industrial-led one is promising.

The country is in particular undertaking exemplary activities in integrated agro-processing industry, he added.

The minister stated that there is no need to start things as a new business in Nigeria. “We can draw on the experience we have gained from this (industrial park).”

Abubakar said, “We don’t have to reinvent the wheel, we can just take it, improve it, and go from there. This I believe will be a game changer not just for Ethiopia and Nigeria, but to a lot of developing countries in the world.”

The minister finally thanked the federal government and Sidama Regional State for the warm welcome and instruction.

Integrated Agro-Industrial Parks Development Director, Ayalneh Abay said on his part Ethiopia is a country with suitable natural resources and climate conducive for agricultural development.

Therefore the nation is exerting efforts to utilize this resource by integrating it with the industry sector and improve the lives of the people sustainably, he noted.

The director stated that 23 companies have commenced work in agro-industrial parks located in Amhara, Oromia and Sidama regional states. Of these, six have begun exporting.