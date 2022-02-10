UN Deputy Chief Calls for Enhanced Humanitarian Aids to Conflict Affected Communities

Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Amina J. Mohammed called for provision of more humanitarian aid and assistance to the war affected communities in Ethiopia.

The Deputy Secretary-General gave a press conference today to local and international media outlets on her visits to conflict hit and drought stricken regional states, describing an “extraordinary visit that we had to Ethiopia.”

Deputy Secretary-General has visited the conflict affected regional states including Afar, Amhara and Tigray as well as Somali Regional State, a drought stricken region, it was indicated.

During her visit, Amina said she met various segments of the community and leaders including workers of the United Nations in trying to get humanitarian aid and assistance to the people.

“I met with many of the workers of the United Nations in partnership with Ethiopians in trying to get humanitarian aid and assistance to the people needed most,” she indicated.

She also extended the biggest call that humanitarian assistance needs to get in the conflict affected areas of the country.

“The urgency which needs support to–women and children that are being affected; this is extremely important,” she noted.

Noting that she had an extraordinary visit to Ethiopia, the Deputy Secretary-General underlined that she has witnessed the efforts, which have been made by the government and people in Ethiopia for peace.

“I have visited the regions like Amhara, Tigray, Afar and Somali to hear from the leader there, to hear from the people and to hear really what they hope, so how they will engage to peace.”