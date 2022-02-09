DPM & FM Demeke Calls on Int’l Community to Accelerate Support for Humanitarian, Rehabilitation Efforts

Addis Ababa February 9/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, received in his office the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed, and discussed current situations in the country.



The Deputy Secretary-General said her recent visits to the Amhara and Tigray regions helped her see the cost of the conflict on human lives and property.

She said her visit to the Somali region also opened her eyes to the severity of the drought, which needs all-rounded support.

Amina further appreciated the ongoing peace initiatives in the country, underlining the need to give proper attention to rehabilitation efforts in areas affected by the conflict.

She finally appreciated the Ethiopian government‘s commitment to engage with the United Nations while passing through difficult times.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen, on his part, said the successive UN meetings over Ethiopia put unnecessary pressure on the government that was fighting anti-peace elements at home.

He said, despite all the external and internal pressures, the Ethiopian government managed to control situations and relatively pacify the country, which even led to hosting the AU annual meetings in person in Addis Ababa.

The lifting of the State of Emergency, the proposed national dialogue, the restraints of the government from engaging in conflicts, and the unfettered access allowed to humanitarian aid in conflict-affected areas are testaments to the government’s commitment to lasting peace in the country, he said.

Despite all these efforts for peace, the TPLF has continued to provoke adjacent regions, further obstructing humanitarian support to the Tigray region.

Detailing the effects of the conflict and drought in some parts of the country, Demeke called on the international community to accelerate support for humanitarian aid and rehabilitation efforts.

He finally underlined Ethiopia’s commitment to engage with relevant international bodies to highlight the reality on the ground in Ethiopia.