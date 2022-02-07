President Sahlework, UN Deputy Secretary-General Visit Drought-Stricken Communities in Somali Region

Addis Ababa, February 7/2022 /ENA/ President Sahle-Work Zewde and Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Amina J. Mohammed have visited displaced people due to the drought in the Somali Regional State.



The two officials have visited drought stricken communities sheltered in Mergacho Keble in Qebri-Beyah Woreda of Somali Regional State today.

Somali Regional State Chief Administrator, Mustefe Mohamed, Senior officials of federal and regional states have also participated in the visit.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, Amina J. Mohammed is conducting a visit in Ethiopia.