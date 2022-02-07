Ethiopia, Burundi Agree to Cooperate in Economic, Military Spheres

Addis Ababa, February 7/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia and Burundi have agreed to collaborate in military and economic spheres, according to Government Communication Service.



Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi had talks this morning.

The discussion of the two leaders focused on the cooperation of the two countries in military, economic and other development sectors.

Government Communication Service Minister, Legesse Tulu told ENA that the two leaders have specifically agreed to work jointly in the military and economic spheres.

The minister stated that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said during the discussion that Ethiopia is making great strides in the agricultural sector.

Legesse pointed out that the country has been registering significant improvement in wheat production.

In this regard, PM Abiy noted that Burundi can learn a lot from Ethiopia’s agricultural sector.

Besides, he pointed out that Ethiopia has been successfully implementing the Green Legacy initiative that not only benefits itself but also neighboring countries.

President Ndayishimiye, who visited Ethiopia two years ago, said on his part that Ethiopia is undergoing a major transformation.

He also appreciated Ethiopia for hosting the African Union Summit peacefully withstanding the internal and external challenges it has been facing.

And the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has played a big role in realizing this, the president stated.

According to the communication minister, the two leaders gave emphasis on ways of consolidating the long standing and historical bilateral ties between Ethiopia and Burundi, expressing desire to further strengthen their ties and work together in all fields.

Having a longstanding relationship, Ethiopia and Burundi have been striving to create peace and stability in east Africa and particularly in Somalia.