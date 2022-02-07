PM Abiy Holds Phone Talks with Norwegian Counterpart

Addis Ababa February 7/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has held phone conversation today with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre on various issues, including the deep ties between the two countries.

Premier Abiy said on his twitter that the conversation he held with his Norwegian counterpart was effective and productive.

“I held a productive phone call with Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on a number of issues including deepening ties between our two countries. Ethiopia values its long term partnership with Norway,” Abiy said.