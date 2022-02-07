AU Summit Ends with Commitment to Resolve Urgent Challenges, Ensure Dev’t

Addis Ababa February 6/2022/ENA/ The 35th African Union (AU) Ordinary summit has concluded today with renewed commitment to respond to the pressing challenges facing Africa and ensure the aspired development needs of the continent.



During the concluding event, AU Chairperson, Macky Sall said he will work in team spirit, giving priority to resolving the urgent challenges, ensuring peace, security and stability, as well as fight against terrorism and attempts of unconstitutional change of governments.

The chairperson stressed the need to building and accelerating integration among African countries—a major stride in the long journey, towards meeting the needs and objective of the continent.

According to him, the path to the overall development will require increasing inter Africa trade, funding infrastructures, ensuring medical and pharmaceutical sovereignty, consolidating financial capacity, investment in energy, as well as global governance and partnership.

More than 600 million Africans live in darkness, he pointed out, adding the need to embark on electric power investment and development endeavors.

The issue of climate change, educational development and supporting the private sector are important for Africa’s development, he noted, underscoring the need for pooling efforts together and strengthen solidarity.

AUC Chairperson, Mousa Faki Mahamat, on his part has expressed AUC’s commitment to supporting the initiative of the AU Chairperson, Macky Sall.

The 35th Summit, which drew 24 heads of state, was intensive and fruitful, he added.

The theme of the summit was “Strengthening Resilience in Food Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthening Agro-food Systems, Health and Social Protection Systems for the Accreditation of Human, Social and Economic Capital Development.”