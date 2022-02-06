PM Extends Appreciations to Those who Contributed to Peaceful Conclusion of AU Summit

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has praised all the stakeholders who contributed to the peaceful and successful conclusion of the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union Heads of State and Government.

In a message he conveyed today, the prime minister said that this year’s summit was fruitful, with decisions that benefited “our continent, and, above all, strengthening brotherly partnership.”

According to him, many have strived for the successful conference, including the security forces who have done their part to ensure that guests stay safe at their second home in Addis Ababa.

The efforts of the Addis Ababa City Administration, the patience and cooperation of the residents of the city, and the efforts of the hotels and service providers to treat the guests in an Ethiopian manner are commendable, Abiy further noted.

The coordination of media professionals to make the conference accessible to their audience was effective, he commended. He also appreciated the leaders of the African continent who had decided to hold the summit in Addis Ababa.

“Following the decision of the Heads of State and Government to convene this year’s African Union Summit here in Addis Ababa, the session was successfully concluded as planned with the spirit of the fraternal partnership.”

Since true friendship is measured during hard times, the prime minister thanked African brothers and sisters for their unwavering support and solidarity in critical times when Ethiopia was facing during the past year.

“You have proved your true friendship by standing with us; when others run away. And Ethiopia truly thank you for this solidarity,” Abiy underscored.