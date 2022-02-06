African Heads of State, Government Start to Leave for Respective Countries

February 06,2022 (ENA) Heads of State and government who have been attending the 35th Ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union have started to leave for their respective countries.

High level Ethiopian government officials saw the dignitaries off at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

The 35th Heads of State and Government Summit that has been underway for two days in Addis Ababa concluded tonight after deliberating on various issues of African continent including peace and security.