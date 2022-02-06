Leaders of IGAD Member States to Hold Summit on Situation in Sudan

Addis Ababa February 6/2022/ENA/ Leaders of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) member states have held consultation in Addis Ababa today on the margins of the 35th African Union Summit and agreed to convene a meeting to discuss on the situation in Sudan.



The Executive Secretary of IGAD, Dr Workneh Gebeyehu said he briefed the leaders about IGAD’s ongoing efforts to settle the existing political crisis in Sudan.

Workneh told the media that IGAD has been trying to address the political problems in Sudan noting the recent consultation held with the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni in Kampala.

Following the consultation, IGAD has been carrying out discussions in Khartoum with the various Sudanese political groups and other stakeholders to understand their sense of confidence on IGAD, the Executive Secretary stated.

During his mission to Sudan, the Executive Secretary held consultation with the officials of Transitional Sovereign Council, opposition actors, and others.

In view of that, he said Sudanese political forces have been showing interest on IGAD to mediate them with a view to addressing the ongoing challenges in the country.

The Executive Secretary said “I briefed the leaders of IGAD member states on the fact finding mission to Sudan.”

After the meeting, the leaders agreed to convene a summit in Nairobi, Kenya to discuss on the situation in Sudan over the coming weeks.

Furthermore, Workneh reaffirmed that IGAD is committed to play its active role to towards negotiated solutions to the current crisis in the country. He also assured that IGAD will fully support the process.