Ethiopia Has a True Friend in Zimbabwe: President Emmerson Mnangagwa

February 06,2022 (ENA) President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa who is in Addis Ababa to attend the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union has reiterated that ‘Ethiopia has a true friend in Zimbabwe’.

Following his discussion with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday on the margins of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, Mnangagwa said his country is a true friend of Ethiopia.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for the discussion they had, Mnangagwa said “Ethiopia has a true friend in Zimbabwe”.

President Mnangagwa also stressed the need for African leaders to stand up for their people.

“Africa needs leaders who stand up for their people. Only when Africa stands united will our continent prosper,” he noted.

Following his arrival in Addis Ababa to attend the 35th AU Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government on February 4, 2022, Mnangagwa tweeted that “thank you, Ethiopia. It is always a pleasure to be in Addis Ababa – such a beautiful country with such strong and proud people”.

Mnangagwa has also vowed to promote pan-Africanism at the 35th AU summit. He added “I look forward to advancing Pan-Africanism with the African Union”.