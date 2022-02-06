Prime Minister Abiy Confers With Presidents of Kenya, Senegal

Addis Ababa February 6/2022/ ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has held talks with Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta and Senegalese President Macky Sall on the margins of the ongoing 35th African Union (AU) summit.



The prime minster twitted that he had a fruitful discussion on areas of mutual interest with the two leaders.

“We affirmed our commitment to strengthen collaborations on areas of mutual interest remains steadfast,” Abiy said.

On the sidelines of the AU summit, Prime Minister Abiy has also discussed with various African leaders on bilateral and continental issues.