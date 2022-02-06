UN Deputy Secretary-General Witnessed Mass Grave Committed by Terrorist TPLF

Addis Ababa February 6/2022/ENA/ Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Amina J. Mohammed has today witnessed mass burial that was committed by the terrorist TPLF in Kombolcha, South Wollo Zone of Amhara Regional State.



Following its occupation of Kombolcha town one of the industrial hubs, the terrorist group has caused massive destruction for Kombolcha Polytechnic and Vocational Training College and mass burial was identified in compound of the college.

It is to be recalled that the encroachment of terrorist TPLF that is being routed from Amhara and Afar regional states has brought about massive destruction and humanitarian catastrophes.

Moreover, the terrorist TPLF has committed barbaric atrocities in many places of the regional states that have been liberated in December 2021 from the terrorist group by the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and regional security forces.

South Wollo Zone Chief Administrator Abdu Hussein briefed the UN Deputy Secretary-General on the destruction and looting of the college and the massacre of innocent people and mass graves committed by the TPLF invading forces.

The Deputy Secretary-General discussed with authorities, women and children who endured atrocities on various issues.

It is a public knowledge that the aftermath of TPLF occupation left tremendous destruction of public and private infrastructure, gang rape and mass killings.

The barbaric crimes and atrocities committed by the group against the innocent people have still left deep scars on many women, including children.

For instance, after the control of Dessie and Kombolcha by the ENDF, assessments have revealed looting and destruction on health infrastructure in all areas occupied by TPLF.

In this regard, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed, is also expected to witnessed other facilities and public infrastructures destroyed by the terrorist TPLF.

Deputy Chief Administrator of Amhara Regional State, Dr. Getachew Jember, Fantu Tesfaye, Speaker of the Regional Council as well as other regional leaders and stakeholders have also visited the areas.