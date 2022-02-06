AU has Zero Tolerance to Any Attempts of Unconstitutional Change of Government: Commissioner

Addis Ababa February 6/2022/ENA/ The African Union does not tolerate any attempts of unconstitutional change of government in Africa, according to AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS), Amb. Bankole Adeoye.



During a press briefing he gave to journalists today, the Commissioner said the expansion of terrorism, radicalism, military takeover of power are the current major problems in the continent.

He added that any military interventions are not accepted by all AU head of states and government; they seriously condemned the matter.

Recently, AU has suspended Mali, Guinea, Sudan and Burkina Faso due to such activities which need to be stopped as it affects the flourishing of democracy in the region.

The AU is hope for protection of democracy and constitutional acts, the ambassador said adding that this is not good for any political transition.

Without effective governance, we cannot ensure peace and security in the continent, he said adding that therefore strong leadership of leaders is expected to respond to potential threat of terrorism, insurgency, and bad governance, he noted.

Responding to the situation in northern part of Ethiopia, Bankole recalled that AU has called for comprehensive ceasefire to bring amicable peace and reach to national dialogue.

He added that AU has fully engaged in the matter to return peace and the leaders were also debated on issues of peace and security in general including silencing the gun in the content.

The ambassador indicated that we are monitoring closely every situation related to peace and security threat witnessing in the continent.

The 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union underway physically at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa.