PM Abiy Confers with President Muhammadu Buhari, President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Addis Ababa February 6/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has discussed with Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari and President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa on bilateral and regional issues.



Following his discussion on the margins of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, which kicked off on Saturday, Abiy said “Good discussions with President Buhari and President Mnangagwa on bilateral and regional issues”.

PM Abiy further noted that “We are committed to strengthening collaborations”.

On the sidelines of the AU summit, Abiy also discussed with African Development Bank Group President, Akinwumi Adesina on Ethiopia’s development aspirations and ways of strengthening partnership.

“Our discussion on the sidelines of the AU Summit2022 explored Ethiopia’s development aspirations and ways of strengthening our partnership,” he pointed out.