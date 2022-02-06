UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed Visits Kombolicha

February 6/2022/ENA/ UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed has arrived today in Kombolicha town of the Amhara regional state.



Government officials welcomed Amina J. Mohammed at the Kombolicha airport.

Kombolicha Deputy Mayor, Engineer Ahmed Yesuf stated that the delegation led by UN Deputy Secretary-General will visit the war induced destruction.

He added that Amina J. Mohammed will pay a visit to residents who have lost their beloved, injured due to the war that broke out by the terrorist TPLF.

According to the Deputy Mayor, the terrorist have not only looted the town but also committed despicable crimes.

Ahmed pointed out that the delegation will be briefed about the overall damage and will discuss with stakeholders.