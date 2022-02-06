Assembly Rejects Unconstitutional Change of Governments in Africa: Spokesperson of Foreign Affairs

Addis Ababa February 6/2022/ENA/ The Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union has rejected the increasing unconstitutional change of governments through Coup’de tat, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Dina Mufti said.

The 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, which kicked off on Saturday has discussed various issues in the afternoon in a closed session, according to the Spokesperson.

Briefing the media today, Ambassador Dina said Heads of State and Government of the African Union discussed peace and security issues of the continent.

In his briefing, Ambassador Dina said the increasing number of unconstitutional changes of government in the continent is one of the dominant agenda items of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

The Assembly deliberated concerns over issues that threatened the peace and stability of the continent, the Spokesperson said.

“The Assembly, in particular, rejected the unconstitutional change of governments through Coup’de tat”, he added.

According to the Ambassador, the Assembly also discussed the economic impacts of the Covid-19 Pandemic and recovery strategies, including plans to increase vaccine production and the vaccination rate in the continent.

Discussing Socio-Economic development issues of the continent, the Assembly underscored the need to support the African Development Bank and accelerate inter-Africa trade in line with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA), the spokesperson stated.

The Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) on Saturday elected Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, as the new Chairperson of the African Union for the year 2022.

President Macky Sall of Senegal has taken over the baton from Felix- Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President the DRC, who has concluded his term as the Chairperson of the African Union.