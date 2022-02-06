PM Abiy Urges for Intra-Africa Tourism for Cultural Exchange, Understanding

Addis Ababa February 5/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed highlighted the importance of intra-Africa tourism as a catalyst for cultural exchange, understanding, economic growth and collaboration between African destinations.



The premier made the remark at the event held tonight at the Friendship Square in honour of African Heads of State and Government as well as their delegations attending the 35th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly.

The event has also brought together, among others, the incoming Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Machy Sall, AUC Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

“We are gathering tonight in this earthly paradise that is Friendship Square which signals a prosperous future that all African peoples are deserving of and built in a short one year period as part of the large Beautifying Sheger Project.”

The Prime Minister indicated that the promise of unity, friendship and optimism “as we pray together in celebration of the footstep, we are taking towards the Africa we want.”

“The seat of the African Union and your capital Addis Ababa is undergoing a great transformation over the past three years to evolve into a metropolitan city of the name, new flower. We have been investing in natural endowment, ecotourism destinations in different parts of the country.”

The premier further said that Ethiopia is hugely investing in the Sheger Project which is aimed at developing the riverside economy and opening up green space in the heart of Addis Ababa.

In this regard, Friendship Square is an epitome of the country’s urban tourism development aspirations.

He finally urged Africa needs to stimulate its tourism, which has been strongly hit by COVID-19 pandemic, in order to catalyze cultural exchange and economic integration of the continent.