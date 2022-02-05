PM Holds Talks with Leaders of African Countries, UN Official

February 5/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks today with leaders of African countries and UN Deputy Secretary-General on issues of mutual concerns.



The premier conferred with presidents of Djibouti, Zambia and Somalia on the margins of the ongoing African Union Summit.

The talks Abiy held with were President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, and President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of Somalia.

Similarly, he also held talks with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed.

The discussions mainly focused on bilateral, regional, continental and international issues of mutual concerns.