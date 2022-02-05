Outgoing AU Chairperson Urges for Strong Solidarity to Overcome Challenges of COVID-19 in Africa

February 5/2022/ENA/ The outgoing Chairperson of the African Union, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi stressed the need to step up effort to strengthen solidarity among African countries to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the economy.



While opening the 35th AU heads of state meeting in Addis Ababa today the outgoing Chairperson of the African Union, Felix Tshisekedi said the COVID plague made impossible the leaders to meet in person.

The holding of 35th AU heads of leaders’ Summit in person after COVID pandemic is a glimmer of hope, he said.

However, now we need to step up our effort and strengthen our solidarity to overcome once and for all the COVID-19 outbreak and economic problems.

We also need to insure economic recovery of our countries to let our people enjoy better future, he added.

The heads of state and government of the African Union have elected today President Macky Sall of Senegal as the new Chairperson of the African Union for the year 2022.