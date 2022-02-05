President Macky Sall Elected Chairperson of AU

February 5/2022/ENA/ The heads of state and government of the African Union have elected today President Macky Sall of Senegal as the new Chairperson of the African Union for the year 2022.



The president took over the baton of command from Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who concluded his term as the Chairperson of the African Union for the year 2021.

The event took place during the ongoing 35th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa under the theme: “Building Resilience in Nutrition; Accelerate the human capital and socio-economic development on the African continent.”