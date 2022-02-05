35th AU Heads of State and Government Summit Kicks Off Today in Addis Ababa

February 5/2022/ENA/ The 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government has kicked off today in Addis Ababa under theme: “Building Resilience in Nutrition on the African Continent: Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development”.



Several Heads of State and Government of member states as well as heads of international organizations are participating in the summit.

The summit will deliberate on a variety of issues, including peace and security, response to the Covid-19 pandemic and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area as well as Agenda 2063.

At the summit, outgoing AU chair President Felix Tshisekedi of the DRC will hand over the chairmanship of the continental body to the incoming chair President Macky Sall of Senegal.