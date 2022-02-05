President of Zimbabwe Vows to Advance Pan-Africanism with African Union

February 5/2022/ENA/ The President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa has described Ethiopians as strong and proud people and vowed to advance Pan-Africanism with the African Union.



Following his arrival in Addis Ababa to attend the 35th AU Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government, Mnangagwa said “thank you, Ethiopia. It is always a pleasure to be in Addis Ababa – such a beautiful country with such strong and proud people”.

Mnangagwa has also vowed to promote pan-Africanism at the 35th AU summit. He added “I look forward to advancing Pan-Africanism with the African Union”.

The theme of the year 2022 is: “Building Resilience in Nutrition on the African Continent: Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development”.

The agenda of the AU summit will include peace, security, and governance in addition to issues related to its theme of the year.

The Assembly will consider different reports, under its three sessions: Session on Peace, Security, and Governance, Session on African Citizen Well-Being: Health, Nutrition and Food Security, and Session on Regional Integration through A Green Inclusive and Resilient Economic Recovery.