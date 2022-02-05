Many African Leaders Arrive Addis Ababa to Participate in 35th AU Summit

February 5/2022/ENA/ Several Heads of State and Government have continued to arrive in Addis Ababa to participate in the AU Summit.



The Presidents of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh, Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, Cape Verde Jose Maria Nevish and Mozambic Philip Niece have arrived this morning in Addis Ababa.

Eswatini Prime Minister Sip Dlamini and Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Sameh Hassan Shoukry have also arrived in Addis Ababa today.

Higher government officials of Ethiopia have warmly welcomed them at Bole International Airport.

The 35th AU Summit is underway under the theme: “Building Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development”