Nat’l Security Joint Task Force Says 35th Ordinary Session of AU Underway Peacefully

February 5/2022/ENA/ The National Security Joint Task Force Coordination Committee has said today that the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) is underway peacefully here in Addis Ababa.



The 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council was conducted from 2 to 3 February, 2022 here with the aim of considering the draft agenda, draft decisions and declarations with appropriate recommendations for consideration by the Heads of State and Government during their 35th summit, which is scheduled to kick off tomorrow, it was indicated.

The African Union Heads of State and Government are arriving in Addis Ababa to attend the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) summit.

The government has already set up a National Security Joint Task Force to ensure that maximum security has been in place for the proper conduct of the summit.



The joint task force, which is coordinated by the Federal Police Commission, is composed of the National Defense Force, the Republican Guard, as well as the National Intelligence and Security Service, the Addis Ababa police, and the Oromia police.

The Task Force Coordinator and the Federal Police Commissioner General, Demelash Gebremichael told ENA that the summit is going smoothly according to schedules.

Noting the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council was peacefully completed, the Commissioner General said that more than 40,000 security forces have been deployed across the city to ensure the peaceful conduct of the summit.

The Commissioner General also said that the Joint Task Force has been carrying out its security activities by opening temporary offices at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport and premises of African Union Headquarters.

Intensive security works have also been maintained in areas where the heads of state and government stay.

So far, all the activities of the Joint Task Force are being conducted as per the plan, he said appreciating the residents of Addis Ababa for their contribution in collaborating with the security forces.