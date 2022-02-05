Ethiopia, Algeria Agree to Consolidate Bilateral & Regional Cooperation

February 5/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonen and Algerian Foreign Affairs Minister Ramtane Lamamra held talk about strengthening bilateral relationship and cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti told ENA that the officials have also discussed regional issues of common interest.

During the discussion, Ramtane Lamamra said his country is interested in enhancing multifaceted relations with Ethiopia, especially in the field of aviation.

Demeke on his part expressed his keenness to establish strong strategic relationship between Ethiopia and Algeria.

The deputy premier on the occasion briefed the Algerian minister about the current situation in Ethiopia and the efforts being exerted to begin an all inclusive national dialogue.

In this regard, selection of commissioners for the National Dialogue Commission has been underway and the security situation in the country is improving, he noted, adding that the nationwide state of emergency was lifted and rehabilitation works are being carried out in war affected areas.

Although the government is committed to deliver humanitarian aid to Tigray, the new assault by the terrorist TPLF on the Amhara and Afar regional states has obstructed the process, the deputy premier elaborated.

Finally, both officials have agreed to further strengthen bilateral relationship and multifaceted cooperation in different sectors, including agriculture.