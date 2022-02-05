35th African Union Summit to Kick Off Today

February 5/2022/ENA/ The 35th ordinary session of the assembly of the African Union will officially kick off today in Addis Ababa at 10 AM.



AUC Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, Outgoing and Incoming chairpersons of the AU, Palestinian President, and SG of League of Arab States will deliver speech.

The 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union will be held for two days.

The AU Assembly will consider the Report of the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council held on 2-3 February 2022.

Election of Chairperson of the African Union for 2023 and launching the African Union Theme of the Year 2022 are expected during the session.

The agenda of the AU summit will include peace, security, and governance in addition to issues related to its theme of the year.

The Assembly will consider different reports, under its three sessions: Session on Peace, Security and Governance, Session on African Citizen Well-Being: Health, Nutrition and Food Security, and Session on Regional Integration through A Green Inclusive and Resilient Economic Recovery.

The Assembly will also consider other items on its agenda including: the Annual Report of the Union and its Organs Including the Specific Thematic Issues by the Heads of States, Champions, the Decision of Granting Israel an Observer Status to the African Union, and the draft Legal Instruments.

Additionally, the Session will appoint the following on the AU organs: A Female Vice President of the Pan African University Council, fifteen (15) Members of the PSC, a female Member of the AUABC from the Northern Region, Members of the Panel of the Wise, and the CEO of AUDA-NEPAD.