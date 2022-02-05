Current Chairperson of AU, African Leaders Arrive in Addis Ababa to Participate in 35th AU Summit

February 5/2022/ENA/ Heads of State and Government have continued to arrive in Addis Ababa to participate in the Summit that is scheduled to kick off today in Addis Ababa.

This morning, DRC President, and current Chairperson of the African Union, Felix Tshisekedi has arrived in Addis Ababa.

Minister of Planning and Development, Fitsum Assefa (Ph D) and high level gov’t officials have warmly received the President.

Prime Minister of Eswatini, Cleopas Sipho Dlamini has also arrived this morning in Addis Ababa.

Minister of Innovation and Technology, Belete Molla accorded a warm welcome to the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, the Presidents of Burundi, Évariste Ndayishimiye and the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, have arrived in Addis Ababa.

Minister Industry, Melaku Alebel, Minister of Planning and Development, Fitsum Asefa as well as high level government officials received the Presidents upon arrival at Bole International Airport.