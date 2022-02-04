Availing More Opportunities to Youth Community in Africa Key to Achieve Pan-Africanism: Diplomats

Addis Ababa, February 4/2022/ENA/ Availing more opportunities to the youth in Africa is vital to achieve the ideals of Pan Africanism that aspires the common goal of development and prosperity in the continent, African diplomats underscored.



Pan-Africanism is a movement that strives to creating a sense of brotherhood and collaboration among all people in Africa with a view to bring development and prosperity.

Speaking to ENA, the diplomats underlined the need to availing more opportunities to the youth in Africa in order to achieve the ideals of Pan Africanism.

A South Sudanese diplomat, John Yohenes stated that unlike other continents, it is statistically proven that the majority of people in the African continent are young. In a bid to achieve the ideals of pan Africanism, efforts need to be revamped to avail more opportunity to the youth of Africa.

“We need to create platforms to let African youth to interact and discuss on how they move pan Africanism agenda forward,” Yohenes added.

According to him, driving a continental agenda without adequately addressing the issues of young people in the continent would be difficult to realize the ideals of Pan-Africanism.

“Youth are the future of Africa, however, currently young Africans are migrating in search of better lives abroad , that ultimately will decrease the success of Pan Africanism. We need to keep our youth here and avail them better opportunities so that they can be the advocate of Pan Africanism,” he said.

A Zambian Diplomat, Andrew Silumesii on his part said in a bid to make Pan Africanism a success, the continent should come together and develop common strategy to spear head its objectives.

According to him, Africa has come together and developed common strategy in advancing COVID response. In the same token “we need to do that on many other issues that affect Africa in terms of economic participation,” Silumesii said.

“Currently we only have a little fraction of the global economy. However, as we come together as an African country and recognizing our common values and history, we will be able to achieve more as the African continent,” he elaborated.

The fact that Africans have similar values and problems in the continent, “will help us enable to work together towards common goal. Our unity as a continent will enable us to find our place in the global community,” the diplomat added.