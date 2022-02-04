Namibia, Saharawi Republic Desirous to Consolidate Bilateral Relations with Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, February 4/2022/ENA/ Namibia and Saharawi Republic are keen to strengthen their bilateral relationship with Ethiopia, diplomats of the respective countries said.



In an exclusive interview with ENA, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia said the bilateral relation between Namibia and Ethiopia is very good.

“Ethiopia is a country that has always been on the side of Namibian people. We may recall before Namibia’s independence that Ethiopia and Liberia were the countries that took the issue of Namibia to the UN. And that has become the basis of our relationship after Namibia’s independence.”

The two countries have been exchanging visit, Nandi-Ndaitwah said, adding that she met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen on the sideline of AU summit and agreed to bolster ties in many areas, including health.

The minister further revealed that she had invited Demeke to visit Namibia and he accepted it.

According to her there are Namibians who are studying in Ethiopia and some of them are doing medicine.

“During the struggle, we had pilot and flight engineers who trained in Ethiopia to the extent that even the pilot who flew our first president to Namibia after many years in exile was trained here in Ethiopia. So that is the relationship that we want to strengthen with Ethiopia.”

Saharawi Republic delegate to the AU ministerial meeting and Ambassador to South Africa, Mohamed Yeslem Beissat said “we have bonds of brotherhood, cooperation and solidarity that we enjoy from Ethiopian government and people of Ethiopia.”

He stated that his country has very ambitious plan and very good intention to solidify and strengthen further the relations that always existed between Ethiopia and Saharawi Republic.

“We have enjoyed the hospitality of Ethiopia. This hospitality has been legendary and very hospitable to us upon our arrival and we are very glad to be here in Ethiopia. This is our second home. … (Ethiopia) is the biggest country in our continent and one of the most proud nations of the continent. We are very happy to be here and God bless Ethiopia.”