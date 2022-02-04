International Atomic Energy Agency Keen To Support Ethiopia Establish Cancer Treatment Center

Addis Ababa, February 4/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnnen conferred with the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (ISEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi today.



On this occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister briefed the IAEA Director-General about the current situation in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia is successfully hosting the AU ministerial session and the AU summit that demonstrated peace and stability in the country, he said.

Demeke also expressed Ethiopia’s interest to work with the Agency in utilizing Atomic energy for development purposes, in particular in the agricultural sector, requesting the Agency to open its office in Ethiopia.

Recalling the annual observance of World Cancer Day on February 04, Rafael Mariano expressed the IAEA’s interest to establish a cancer treatment center in Ethiopia.

The IAEA supports national governments to use nuclear science and technology to better diagnose, treat and manage this disease, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.