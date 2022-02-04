President of Seychelles, Somalia Arrive in Addis Ababa to Partake in AU Summit

Addis Ababa February 4/2022/ENA/ The Presidents of Seychelles and Somalia have arrived in Addis Ababa today to participate in the upcoming AU summit.



Up on arrival at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan and President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed were warmly welcomed by Minister of Transport, Dagmawit Moges, Minister of a Agriculture, Omer Husein, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano and other high level government officials.

After a two year interruption due to COVID-19 pandemic, the African Union Heads of State and Government are arriving in Addis Ababa to attend the 35th Ordinary Session of AU summit scheduled to kick off tomorrow.

The 40th ordinary session of AU Executive Council was held for the past two days here in Addis Ababa to propose various agenda items to the AU Summit for further discussion.