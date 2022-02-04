Vice President of Tanzania Arrives in Addis Ababa

The Vice President of Tanzania, Dr. Philip Mpango has arrived in Addis Ababa today to participate in the upcoming AU Summit.

Minister of Innovation and Technology, Belete Molla, and high level government officials have accorded a warm welcome to the Vice President at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

The African Union Heads of State and Government are arriving in Addis Ababa to attend the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) summit scheduled to kick off tomorrow.

Leaders of 25 African countries are expected to participate in the two day summit, with some to be represented by their prime ministers and foreign ministers.

The agenda of the AU summit will include peace, security, and governance in addition to issues related to its theme of the year.