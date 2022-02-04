Ethiopia’s Principled Diplomatic Efforts Paying off

BY SOLOMON DIBABA

The foreign policy objectives of the Ethiopian Government rests on four main pillars including ascertaining sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, promoting national interest, economic diplomacy and citizen centered diplomacy. In the course of change and continuity in foreign relations, Ethiopia has always cherished the age-old international principles of peaceful coexistence, non-interference into the internal affairs of other countries, and remained none aligned in the midst of global and block oriented political imbroglio.

The socio-political and economic reforms underway in the country over the last four years have added impetus to the effective implementation of the above mentioned diplomatic objectives, noting the policies of containment and political conspiracies, both from within and outside, to destabilize the country.

It stands to reason therefore that Prime Minister Abiy has conducted a number of shuttle diplomatic moves starting with ascertaining stable diplomatic relations with the neighboring countries in particular and with the whole region in general. Not least, with friendly countries in other regions.

The Premier effectively blended his efforts in diplomacy with institutional approach to the implementation of the foreign policy and diplomatic endeavors of the country. The determinates of his national diplomatic initiatives have a package of objectives which among other things included repulsing the wanton misinformation campaign by terrorist TPLF media and the western media outlets, exposing the truth to African leaders and countries which recognized the concerns of Ethiopia.

Creating awareness on the importance of economic integration among African countries, seeking to ease the pressure of foreign debt on the continent, promoting economic diplomacy to reduce the devastating effects of COVID-19 pandemic on Ethiopian and continental economy and promotion of the principle of peaceful coexistence were the major foreign policy directions the country pursued.

In both national and international diplomatic efforts, Ethiopia gives special attention to the principle of peaceful coexistence with the neighboring countries.

To say a few words on how the course of events began by the international community, some of the western nations were trying to put diplomatic pressure on Ethiopia following the tragic massacre of the officers of the Northern Command by the terrorist TPLF on November, 20220.

It is to be recalled that in late June 2021, Ethiopia declared a unilateral ceasefire to give chance for peace and allow farmers in Tigray to cultivate their land before the farming season ends. Regrettably, however, terrorist TPLF prevented this process and even expanded the war into Amhara and Afar regions committing the most unprecedented crimes against humanity and violation of human rights in both regions.

The western countries and their media who continuously lecture the world about peace and human rights remained silent and even collaborated with terrorist TPLF in their barrage of misinformation attacking Ethiopian government instead of supporting it. The UNSC hosted 12 rounds of sessions in violation of the Charter discussing on issues that legally fall under the competence of the Ethiopian Government.

As stated above in elaborating the objectives of Ethiopia’s diplomacy, Ethiopia did not choose to sit on the fence but swiftly responded to mediate peace when crisis first emerged between Sudan forces, reiterating that they should settle their issues by their own.

In another development, Prime Minister Abiy paid a working visit to Uganda and Rwanda and discussed on bi-lateral and multi-lateral issues with Presidents Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Paul Kagame of Rwanda followed by his visit to Senegal on September 7,2021 to discuss on bilateral and continental issues with President Macky Sall of Senegal. He proceeded to Ghana to take up issues of bilateral and regional importance with President Nana Akufo Addo.

Prime Minister Abiy also headed to Turkey on official visit to the country upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey. He also attended the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit, between December 17, 2021 along with many African leaders as well as the chairperson of AU Commission Chairperson, Mousa Faki. Turkey is the fourth largest investor in Africa, trailing China, US and France, according to a report published by Swiss-African Business Circle this year.

Recently Prime Minister Abiy’s working visit to Abu Dhabi, UAE, aimed to exploring ways on how to enhance ties between Ethiopia and United Arab Emirates. The leaders discussed areas of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in a way to ensure mutual benefit.

The relationship between Ethiopia and UAE has been transformed to a higher level in all rounded aspects, the Minister said, adding that UAE contributed a lot in assisting Ethiopia to overcome its trying times.

During his discussion with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, Prime Minister Abiy expressed gratitude to UAE for its support in times of need. Ethiopia and UAE have resolved to upgrade their relations to a strategic level with more profound cooperation in wider areas of investments.

According to a recent report from Jordan Times, UAE is eying strong economic cooperation with Ethiopia, Kenya, South Korea, Israel, Turkey, Indonesia and India.

Ethiopia has also established friendly diplomatic relations with countries like Russia, China, Turkey, India, and others.

According to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia’s diplomatic ventures are based on turning negative aspects of relations into positive and amicable relations by drawing countries towards mutually beneficial relations.

Indeed, Ethiopia is indebted to most African countries who understood Ethiopia’s position in repulsing interference into the internal affairs of the country. A considerable number of African countries and prominent African journalists voiced their support for Ethiopia and acknowledged the important role Ethiopia is playing in the promotion of the cardinal principles and goals of Pan Africanism.

Faced by multiple sets of conspiracies, Ethiopia did not succumb to provocations and intimidations of war but conducted protracted diplomatic efforts in a more civilized manner based on standards of international law and norms of international relations and diplomacy.

Speaking with ENA on the importance of the recent diplomatic activities by the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Nigussu Blelay, Professor of Political Science and International relations at the Department of Governance and Development Studies at Hawassa University said that the diplomacy currently pursued by the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs needs to be strengthened by ensuring internal peace and security as well as unity of the people of Ethiopia. Whenever any crisis emerges in Africa, the western powers take sides and try to complicate the problems to secure their own interest. For instance, instead of supporting the government of Ethiopia, the west sided with terrorist TPLF which was out to destabilize the country.

He added, “Ethiopia’s diplomatic efforts need to be based on a win-win approach in which mutual benefit is ensured for the partnering countries. Ethiopia’s efforts in partnering with countries like Russia, China, India, UAE, and Turkey are a good example of finding better alternatives in respectful and mutually beneficiary economic relations.”

He noted that the western powers try to dictate the poorer countries through their financial magnets like the World Bank and the IMF to enforce their political interests. He added that the Ethiopian government needs to take strong measures and implement viable polices towards its relations with foreign countries not to promote dependence but mutually beneficial strategies from which partnering countries can benefit.

Dr. Nigussu finally noted Ethiopia’s foreign policy objectives need to synchronize with the domestic polices and strategies of the country. Efforts made by the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are commendable but more is to be done in the future.

Over the coming seasons and years, Ethiopia is expected to pursue more diplomatic undertakings in the African region and around the world to ensure the fulfillment of the national interest of the country, safeguarding territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, internal peace and security and promoting citizen centered diplomacy.