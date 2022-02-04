Leaders of African Countries Arriving in Addis Ababa to Partake 35th AU Summit

Addis Ababa February 4/2022/ENA/ The African Union Heads of State and Government are arriving in Addis Ababa to attend the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) summit scheduled to kick off tomorrow.



Accordingly, the President of Senegal, Macky Sall and President of the Republic of CôtedIvoire, Alassane Ouattara have arrived in Addis Ababa last night.

Minister of Peace, Benalf Andualem, Minister of Education, Professor Berehanu Nega and other high ranking government officials have accorded a warm welcome to President Buhari at Bole International Airport.

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria has also arrived in Addis Ababa to participate in the upcoming AU Summit.

Moreover, Vice President of the Republic of the Gambia, Dr. Isatou Touray has also arrived in Addis Ababa. The Vice President was accompanied by the Gambia’s First Lady.

Minister for Mines and Petroleum Takele Uma and Ambassdor Birtukan Ayano, State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia have accorded a warm welcome to the Gambian delegation at Bole International Airport.

Also, the President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has arrived in Addis Ababa to participate in the upcoming AU Summit.

Minister of Defense, Dr. Abraham Belay and high level government officials have accorded a warm welcome to the President.

The 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union (AU) will begin tomorrow in Addis Ababa.

Leaders of 25 African countries are expected to participate in the two day summit, with some to be represented by their prime ministers and foreign ministers.

The agenda of the AU summit will include peace, security, and governance in addition to issues related to its theme of the year, it was indicated.

During the summit, there will also be annual report of the AU and its organs on specific thematic issues that will be presented by heads of state and champions, including issues on terrorism and violent extremism, humanitarian migration, malaria, implementing Agenda 2063, among others.