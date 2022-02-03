Tunisia Keen to Facilitate Constructive Engagement of Ethiopia, Sudan & Egypt on GERD

Addis Ababa February 3/2022/ENA/ Tunisia is keen to bring together Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt to constructively discuss the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina said.

Briefing journalists today, the spokesperson stated that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonen met with foreign ministers of Morocco, Tunisia and Comoros on the sideline of the 40th AU ministerial session.

The deputy premier held talks with the foreign affairs ministers of the respective countries on ways of enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation, particularly on agriculture, tourism and technology, the spokesperson added.

During the occasion, Tunisian Foreign Minister Otman Jenardi has reportedly expressed the desire of his government to play constructive engagement between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt about GERD.

According to Dina, the foreign minister added that Tunisia will reassess its biased stance towards the issue of GERD and promote balanced stances about GERD within the Arab League.