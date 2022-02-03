Some 340 Foreign Journalists Arrive in Addis Ababa to Cover AU Summit

Addis Ababa February 3/2022/ENA/ Some 340 foreign journalists have arrived in Addis Ababa to cover the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union (AU), according to the Ethiopian Mass Media Authority.



Authority Deputy Director-General, Yonatan Tesfaye said more than 700 domestic and foreign journalists have so far received press badges to cover the event.

Out of the total journalists, 340 are foreigners who have come to Addis Ababa to cover the summit.

According to him, activities have been carried out in collaboration with the pertinent institutions to particularly welcome foreign journalists on the occasion of the 35th summit of AU.

Additional journalists are also expected to arrive in the next few days, it was learned.

The deputy director-general noted that the presence of foreign journalist in Ethiopia at this time is a good opportunity to expose the fake news being disseminated by some media outlets in the West about Ethiopia and report the reality on the ground.