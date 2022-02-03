Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa February 3/2022/ENA/ Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has arrived today in Addis Ababa to take part in the 35th ordinary session of the AU assembly.



President Lazarus Chakwera was accorded warm welcome by senior government officials upon arrival at Bole International Airport.

Both countries have been enjoying friendly bilateral relations in political, economic and cultural fields. The unwavering commitment to the principles of Pan-Africanism and understanding of each other’s ambitions in the continent has been the good foundation for the cooperation between two countries.

Ethiopia and Malawi signed six agreements and MOUs in different fields including air service, trade, and tourism. Accordingly, the Ethiopian Airline is flying to Lilongwe.

Ethiopia wishes to further strengthen the bilateral relations to a high partnership level. They have always been working together in championing the agenda of Pan-Africanism, maintaining peace and security as well as promoting the prosperity of the Continent.