AU Ministerial Session Stresses Need for Africa CDC to Become Self Reliant

The 40th ordinary session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council Stressed the need for Africa CDC to be self reliant, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said.

40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council is underway here at African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa.

During the session, the Executive Council has also reviewed Progress report on the operationalization of Africa CDC, Progress Report on the Situation at the Pan African Parliament (PAP) and Progress Report on the Status of Implementation of Previous Decisions of the Executive Council and the Assembly as well as consideration of draft legal instruments.

In his press briefing to the media, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said that the ministerial session has been deliberating on ways to expedite operationalization of the Africa CDC.

The Executive Council stressed the need to capacitate Africa CDC to be self reliant and independent in its operations, he added.

The council agreed on the importance of restructuring the budget of Africa CDC with a view to helping the continental institution become self reliant, Dina pointed out.

The Executive Council has put direction on how the Africa CDC could be independent in its overall operation, Dina stated.

According to the Spokesperson, the Covid-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impact on African economies has also been a subject for deliberation.

The meeting has also emphasized the need for Africa to produce its own vaccines to prevent diseases including COVID-19.

The 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council is also considering the draft agenda, draft decisions and declarations with appropriate recommendations for consideration by the Heads of State and Government during their 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly, scheduled to take place on 5 and 6 February 2022.