Premier Vows to Address Recurrent Drought in Borena Zone Sustainably

Addis Ababa February 3/2022/ENA/ The government will undertake activities that would enable to address the recurrent drought in a sustainable manner in Borena Zone of Oromia region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.



Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and a high level delegation, including Speaker Tagesse Chaffo of the House of People’s representatives, and Oromia Regional State President Shimeles Abdissa visited today Yabello Woreda of Borena Zone to further assess challenges of drought affected communities in the area.

During the occasion, the premier stated that besides emergency aid the government will implement various projects to resolve drought induced problems in a sustainable manner.

He mentioned the small scale dams that are being constructed in Borena Zone as examples in this regard.

Oromia Regional State Chief Administrator, Shimelis Abdisa said on his part that utmost priority is given to finalize the small scale dams under construction in the zone.

The drought has caused severe damages on animals and led to several challenges, including fodder shortages in the area, according to the zonal administration.