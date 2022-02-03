DPM & FM Demeke Confers With Foreign Affairs Ministers of African Countries

Addis Ababa February 3/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen has held talks with Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Morocco, Tunisia and Comoros on bilateral and continental issues on the margins of the ongoing 40th AU ministerial session.



The Deputy PM conferred today with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita on strengthening bilateral relationships between the two countries.

During the discussion Demeke said Ethiopia is keen on working with Morocco in tourism and agricultural sectors.

It is to be recalled that the Government of Ethiopia and OCP Group, a Moroccan State-Owned Company, had signed a joint agreement in September 2021, to implement a fertilizer production project in Dire Dawa.

The project is expected to have an initial estimated investment of approximately 2.4 billion USD during the first phase to develop a 2.5-million-ton fertilizer production unit.

Demeke has also met Tunisia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi, to discuss bilateral relationships and issues of common concern.