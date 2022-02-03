Djibouti Plants Trees Accorded by Gov’t of Ethiopia as Part of Green Legacy Initiative

February 3/2022/ENA/ Djibouti has planted trees accorded by the Government of Ethiopia as part of the Green Legacy Initiative, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.



Ethiopia has been conducting a tree-planting campaign aimed at curbing the effects of climate change and deforestation in its Green Legacy Initiative.

The government of Ethiopia is working to expand the campaign to neighboring countries with a view to create a green Africa by providing seedlings.

Accordingly, Djibouti has planted trees accorded by the government of Ethiopia, with the goal of turning Djibouti green and mitigating the effects of climate change.

The tree planting ceremony was held in the presence of Mayor of Djibouti City, Fatouma Awaleh Osman and representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture of Djibouti.

The Mayor of Djibouti City said on the occasion that the Green Legacy Initiative would enhance the ongoing efforts to create a climate change resilient environment in the region in addition to its positive impact to improve the image of the city.

The Mayor also thanked the government of Ethiopia for providing seedlings noting that the two countries are desirous to further continue the implementation of the Green Legacy Initiative.

The Deputy Head of Mission of the Ethiopian Embassy and its staffs, as well as members of the Ethiopian diaspora community have also participated in the campaign.