PM Abiy Arrives in Borena Zone of Oromia Region to Visit Drought Affected Areas

February 3/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has today arrived in Borena Zone of Oromia region to visit drought affected areas.

The Premier was accompanied by Oromia Regional State President Shimeles Abdisa and other high level government officials.

The Prime Minister and government officials will visit the challenges the local community is facing due to the drought.

During his visit, the PM is expected to set directions with a view to swiftly address the problem.

It is indicated that the ongoing drought in the area has been damaging the livelihoods of the community especially on livestock.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had earlier visited drought affected areas in the Somali region of Ethiopia and set out a solution.