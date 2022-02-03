Peaceful, Prosperous Africa is Within Reach if AU Member States Stand Together: DPM & FM Demeke

February 3/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said a peaceful and prosperous Africa is within reach if African Union (AU) member states stand together empowered by fresh thinking, strong collaboration, and unity of purpose.



The Deputy Prime Minister made the remarks while delivering a welcoming speech at a dinner reception on Wednesday hosted to participants of the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the AU.

Demeke thanked all who stood beside Ethiopia during its testing times, mentioning the orchestrated attempts of the international media, some institutions, and some members of the international community that tried to put undue political pressure on Ethiopia.

In the context of realizing Africa’s development aspirations as stated in agenda 2063, the Deputy PM said Ethiopia is building the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) to achieve a dependable energy supply being confident that it would be a win-win project under the leadership of the African Union.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister also spoke on Ethiopia’s commitment to democratization noting the transparent and democratic 6th general election and subsequent measures taken to make the cabinet of the new government inclusive of competing parties.

He also said the recent release of political figures, the formation of the national dialogue commission, and the lifting of the State of Emergency indicate the government’s commitment to ensuring lasting peace in the country.

Demeke concluded his remarks wishing the ministers fruitful deliberations and a pleasant stay in Addis Ababa.