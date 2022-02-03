PM Abiy Extends Welcome Message to Participants of AU Summit

February 3/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended a welcome message to the participants of African Union (AU) summit.



Ethiopia is hosting the 40th ordinary session of the executive council of AU and the 35th ordinary Summit of Head of States and governments of African countries.

PM Abiy has extended a welcome message to the participants.

“After a two year interruption due to COVID-19, Ethiopia welcomes the resumption of the AU Summit in its capital city Addis Ababa which has been gearing up to warmly receive our fellow brothers and sisters,” the premier twitted.

The 40th ordinary session of AU executive council, which comprises foreign ministers of the African countries, has begun yesterday.

The 35th ordinary Summit will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

Heads of State and Government of African countries as well leaders and officials of several international organizations will participate in the summit.