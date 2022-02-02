Commissioner Stresses Need for Exploiting Sources of Energy to transform Africa’s Energy Sector

African Union Commission Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy stressed the need for improving the use of both renewable and non-renewable energy sources to have better access of energy in the continent.

Briefing journalists today, African Union Commission Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, Abou-Zeid Amani said AUC is working to promote the use of energy sources of the continent to boost the generation of electricity access across the continent.

The commission encourages the use of mix energy sources including non-renewable energy sources, focusing on less CO2 emission, she said, adding that the commission already started significant steps by launching an initiative called African Single Electric Market (AfSEM).

The AfSEM strategy was launched on 3rd July 2021 virtually and was graced by AU member states, Pan African energy stakeholders, power sector institutions, as well as international organizations and key development partners, she stated.

She urged AU member states to kindly pledge their support for the full implementation of the strategic polices and action plans for the effective operation of the African Single Electric Market.

The implementation steps of this energy initiative need to be supported strategically, technically and financially, she noted.

She pointed out that AU Member States should design to mainstream AfSEM in to their national and regional development plans and must take ownership in the development and implementation of the continental initiative.