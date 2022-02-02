Health Minister, Italy’s Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Cooperation on Health Sector

Minister of Health Dr. Lia Tadese and Ambassador of Italy in Ethiopia Agostino Palese have held talks today on ways to strengthening cooperation on the health sector in Ethiopia.

The two have discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the health sector and work together on the response to COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The minister on the occasion thanked the Government of Italy for its unwavering support towards the health sector in Ethiopia.

Italy has been particularly providing financial support to the health sector in Ethiopia, it was learned.

Agostino said for his part that the countries will strengthen cooperation on the health sector.

Italy will also continue to strengthen support for Ethiopia’s COVID-19 response, it was learned.

The Government of Italy through its development agency has been supporting Ethiopia’s health and other socio-economic activities.