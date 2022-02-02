Ethiopia to Expedite Construction of African Institutions, Embassies in Addis Ababa

The Government of Ethiopia will provide the necessary support to expedite the construction of African institutions and embassies which have secured land in Addis Ababa, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said.

It is to be recalled that the Government of Ethiopia had granted land for the construction of embassies of African countries and institutions in the capital city.

The Council of Ministers granted land to embassies and institutions that showed interest in constructing buildings in Addis Ababa to demonstrate its strong desire for the unity of Africa, it was learned.

The spokesperson said that the government is ready to provide support for the countries and institutions to quickly commence and finalize their construction as soon as possible.

Dina made the remark in his media briefing in connection with the 40th ordinary session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council that kicked off today.

The foreign ministers will deliberate on social, economic and political issues of the continent during the two-day session.

According to the spokesperson, the participants have already discussed about the prevention and control of COVID-19, climate change, peace and security as well as the implementation of Agenda 2063.

During today’s session of the executive council, Ethiopia has expressed its commitment to further enhance the protection of human rights, he stated.

Ethiopia also informed the participants that the alleged human rights violations in the northern part of the country had been investigated by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in collaboration with the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission.